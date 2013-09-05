Sony Xperia Z1 and Xperia Z Ultra headed to Australia September 9

Sony wants you to be snap happy!

Sony announced today that its premium Sony Xperia Z1 smartphone and Xperia Z Ultra will be available in Australia from September 9.

Pre-orders for the Xperia Z Ultra start from today through Dick Smith and Harvey Norman, while both handsets will be available for purchase through Sony's online store from September 9.

Optus will have both the Xperia Z1 available for pre-order from September 16, while you can register you're interest with Telstra now. There's been no confirmations from Vodafone as yet.

Virgin Mobile pre-orders for the Xperia Z1 begins from tomorrow and will be available on its $60 plan with $0 monthly repayments over 24 (minimum total cost $1440).

The Xperia Z1 will RRP for $779, while the Ultra will cost $795.

Taking a shot

Coming up against the Nokia Lumia 1020 camera, Sony's Xperia Z1 comes with a 20.7MP G Lens camera with detachable DSLR lens.

To add to this, Sony is also releasing two lens-style cameras for smartphones from mid-October – the QX10 and QX100.

The QX10 will RRP for $279 and the QX100 will RRP for $599, and Sony will have a special dedicated camera attachment case for the Xperia Z1, though the lenses will also work on Android and iOS devices connecting through either Wi-Fi or NFC.

Among other accessories for the handsets in releasing in Australia, there will be the Sony Smartwatch 2, and coming in October, the Sony CP12 protective cover with a 3000mAh battery will be available for an RRP of $249.99.

Sony officially announced these earlier today at IFA 2013, and there are a lot more news coming out from Berlin. To keep up to date on all the gadgets, check out our handy roundup of announcements from IFA 2013.

Check out our Xperia Z1 hands on below: