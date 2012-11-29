Quickflix, Event Cinemas apps coming to BlackBerry 10 at launch

RIM is partnering with Australian developers for the BB10 launch

The expansion of movie streaming service Quickflix continues, with RIM today announcing that the company will also have a dedicated BlackBerry 10 application at launch.

At its BBJam Asia event in Thailand today, RIM confirmed a number of developer partners for the Australian market, with Quickflix at the top of the list.

Also developing for the launch of BB10 are Event Cinemas, TripView, Coffeecard, 3AW693, Fox Sports, goCatch, and Fairfax Radio.

While there was no demos of the apps at the event, all apps will take advantage of BB10's Peek and Flow user interface, with easy sharing functionality.

Quickflix questions

The news that Quickflix is expanding to BB10 is some rare good news for the movie streaming service, given that this week CEO and two other key board members resigned and the company voluntarily stopped trading on the stock exchange.

HBO, which invested $10 million in the company earlier this year, has pulled out, leaving the platform without a major investor.

To make matters worse, the company seems to be out of cash, and unless it finds an investor very soon, might not see another Christmas.

