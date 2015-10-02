Could this be the next generation of Snapchat lenses?

Snapchat lenses have proved a really popular feature within the iOS app over the last few weeks – and the photo app has plans to let you do more than just vomit rainbows.

Snapchat is set to bring in sponsored lenses that will allow a brand-themed lens to sit next to the regular animated ones.

According to the Financial Times, who spoke to people familiar with the matter, the company will charge $750,000 for a "peak day" including holidays such as Halloween or Black Friday while it'd cost $450,000 for any other day of the year.

Bringing in sponsored lenses could make for some really interesting ideas. For example, Disney could jump in and create a Star Wars lens for the release of The Force Awakens, or Bethesda could come along and create a V.A.T.S-style lens for the release of Fallout 4.

Snapchat has not confirmed what it will charge but it has confirmed it's coming soon. Every user on Snapchat would then receive the lense for a day.

Cash chat

A Snapchat spokesperson told the FT, "Sponsored lenses allow Snapchatters to express themselves and connect with a brand in a really creative and dynamic way."

It's no secret that Snapchat is in need of money. The app was valued at $16 billion in May this year but only generated $3.1 million in 2014 after introducing the Discover feature.

Snapchat has proved it knows how to focus on quality, original content in the form of the Discover feature that launched last year. Let's hope that originality continues as it expands further.