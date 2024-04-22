Quordle today – hints and answers for Tuesday, April 23 (game #820)
Our clues will help you solve Quordle today and keep that streak going
Welcome to Tuesday's edition of Quordle – the game that challenges you to solve four games of Wordle at the same time. Or to solve them consecutively, in the case of the Daily Sequence variation. You'll find the answers to both puzzles below, plus hints for the standard version (if you play the Sequence version you're on your own, I'm afraid).
SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Quordle today (game #820) - hint #1 - Vowels
How many different vowels are in Quordle today?
• The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.
* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).
Quordle today (game #820) - hint #2 - repeated letters
Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?
• The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.
Quordle today (game #820) - hint #3 - uncommon letters
Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?
• No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.
Quordle today (game #820) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)
Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?
• The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.
If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:
Quordle today (game #820) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)
What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?
• P
• S
• G
• S
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
Quordle today (game #820) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle, game #820, are…
- PLANK
- SPOIL
- GAVEL
- STOOP
Another day brings another fairly standard Quordle. Standard in that it's potentially quite tricky, with several traps for the unwary. One of them is STOOP – which contains a repeated letter and which is probably a less obvious word than STOMP, which I played first and therefore lost one guess to. Another is GAVEL, which is just a difficult word in general. But my start words came up trumps again and I was able to solve the final word with one guess spare.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Daily Sequence today (game #820) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #820, are…
- GOODY
- CONDO
- PRISM
- CHILL
Quordle answers: The past 20
- Quordle #819, Monday 22 April: PLAID, ADAGE, DIODE, ELBOW
- Quordle #818, Sunday 21 April: CASTE, FUNKY, CAVIL, MANGA
- Quordle #817, Saturday 20 April: STAMP, FORTH, DULLY, OUNCE
- Quordle #816, Friday 19 April: WOMAN, WAXEN, FLIRT, FLOAT
- Quordle #815, Thursday 18 April: MATCH, APTLY, BISON, CLINK
- Quordle #814, Wednesday 17 April: COLON, EQUIP, SUITE, BLURB
- Quordle #813, Tuesday 16 April: METAL, MATEY, AGREE, DRIVE
- Quordle #812, Monday 15 April: STINT, RAPID, BRING, BUILD
- Quordle #811, Sunday 14 April: WITTY, DADDY, SHORT, SLUNG
- Quordle #810, Saturday 13 April: GROVE, ALLOY, TIMID, TWIST
- Quordle #809, Friday 12 April: GUILD, VOMIT, DROOP, BIGOT
- Quordle #808, Thursday 11 April: STRIP, EVENT, EPOXY, GROSS
- Quordle #807, Wednesday 10 April: LANCE, TAPIR, MURKY, CANAL
- Quordle #806, Tuesday 9 April: HERON, FIEND, TWINE, WORSE
- Quordle #805, Monday 8 April: CRAZE, EQUIP, RALLY, SCOUR
- Quordle #804, Sunday 7 April: BRING, WRING, LARVA, GOUGE
- Quordle #803, Saturday 6 April: BLUFF, TENSE, CRUEL, ASKEW
- Quordle #802, Friday 5 April: ENEMY, FLACK, PAYEE, UNFIT
- Quordle #801, Thursday 4 April: CLEFT, RACER, TABBY, FRAIL
- Quordle #800, Wednesday 3 April: CARRY, SPEAK, LOSER, SUAVE
