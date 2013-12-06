Another great decision BlackBerry made was to turn down Justin Bieber

This could have been the hand of a Belieber

"Give me £200,000 and 20 phones, and I'll be yours," Bieber told RIM back in 2007 when he was just a YouTube star and not quite yet JUSTIN BIEBER, Lord of the Beliebers, friend of Usher and wearer of weird pants.

Vincent Washington, then senior business manager, explained to Business Week what happened in typical RIM style: "We pitched that to marketing: here's a Canadian kid, he grew up here, all the teeny boppers will love that.

"They basically threw us out of the room. They said, "This kid is a fad, he's not going to last." I said at the meeting, "This kid might outlive RIM." Everyone laughed."

RIM, incidentally, is what BlackBerry used to be called before it ditched its name, ditched three CEOs and commenced its death rattle. Ah, poetry.

