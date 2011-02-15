HTC Desire S, ChaCha and Wildfire S come to Orange

HTC ChaCha - one of the most strangely named mobile phones to date

HTC's new Desire S (HTC Desire 2), HTC Cha Cha and

HTC Wildfire S

have all been wowing the crowds at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week, with the latest news that all three new HTC handsets will soon be available on Orange's network in the UK.

Prices and UK release dates should hopefully follow soon and we will be sure to update this story as soon as we have them from Orange.

Smartphones for all budgets

All of HTC's new handsets are also to be made available via Three in the UK.

The new HTC Desire S features a 1GHz Qualcomm MSM8255 processor first seen in the HTC Desire HD, along with a WVGA (800×480) LCD panel, a front facing camera (VGA) for video chatting and a 5MP camera all based around Android's Gingerbread OS.

The HTC ChaCha is a QWERTY portrait phone with a 2.6-inch capacitive touchscreen featuring HVGA (480×320) resolution .

Finally, the HTC Wildfire S is a budget phone with some pretty impressive tech (for the pricing) including a 3.2-inch HVGA screen.