Oppo’s new A-series phones offer flagship batteries and cameras for under AU$400

Proving you don't need to spend big bucks in order to get your hands on premium smartphone features, Oppo's supremely affordable A 2020 series offers massive battery life and quad cameras for less than AU$400.

Available from October 28 starting at AU$399, the Oppo A9 2020 sports an impressive quad camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 119° viewing angle, along with a 2MP monochrome lens and 2MP portrait lens.

Meanwhile, Oppo's A5 2020, which will be exclusive to Telstra and starts from AU$299, arrives the next day on October 29 and features a similar quad lens array as the A9, only with a 12MP main camera instead of a 48MP one.

Both phones will offer Oppo's Ultra Night Mode 2.0, which is said to use multi-frame technology to take multiple images and combine them in order to enhance low-light photography. Each phone also has a 16MP front-facing selfie camera with access to Oppo's famous AI Beauty Mode.

If battery life is one of your primary concerns when purchasing a new smartphone, you'll be happy to know that both handsets boast massive 5,000mAh batteries, which Oppo says will give you around 19 hours of usage. Reverse charging is also available via cable connection.

Both the A9 and A5 smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, and run on ColorOS 6, which is based on Android 9 Pie. Each phone will be available in 64GB/128GB variants with microSD expansion (up to 256GB).

Additionally, the inclusion of a three-card tray means you can use dual SIM cards alongside a microSD card without sacrificing anything.

Available in Marine Green, the Oppo A9 2020 will be sold at Mobile Citi and Bing Lee stores, with online orders available through Kogan and Catch. Meanwhile, the Oppo A5 2020 will be sold in Marine Green and Space Purple colour options from JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Woolworths and Wireless 1.