One of WhatsApp's most fun features is getting a smart upgrade

The arrival of stickers in chat apps such as WhatsApp opened up a whole new lexicon with which to communicate. There are now so many sticker packs available that the choice is almost overwhelming. The chances are that if you are a WhatsApp user, you have numerous sticker packs installed, and this means you'll be only too aware of the problem of finding the perfect one to add to a message.

But thanks to a future update to WhatsApp, things are going to get a great deal simpler and faster. Sticker searching is in line for a major overhaul and upgrade that will make it easier than ever to find the perfect sticker for your chats.

With the upgrade, WhatsApp will analyze what you type in the chat box and use this as the basis of a search through the stickers you have installed. You'll be able to tell when the feature kicks in as the sticker icon will change, and tapping this will show the suggestions.

Initially, it will only be possible to see suggestions for first-party sticker packs that come direct from WhatsApp, but there are plans to expand it further to encompass third-party apps too,

The feature isn't currently available for testing, but you can see how it will work in this video:

Search out stickers

News of the upcoming feature comes courtesy of the ever-reliable WABetaInfo. Although the new sticker search and suggestions option is yet to be fully implemented in the app, the site was able ot get it up and running to give us a glimpse into what's to come in a future release.

At this stage we don't know just how long it will be before the sticker search improvements will land in WhatsApp, but we do know that they will be making their way to both the Android and iOS version of the app. There are some cosmetic different in the implementation on the two platforms but they will be functionally identical.

Via WABetaInfo