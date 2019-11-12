Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card could be powering gaming PCs in June 2020

We could see the Nvidia RTX 3080, Nvidia’s next generation flagship graphics card, at Computex 2020 in June, according to new rumors.

This would apparently follow a launch of Nvidia’s new 7nm Ampere architecture in March, around the time of Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference (GTC) event in San Jose.

According to an analyst (Chris Caso of Raymond James), Nvidia has pushed back the launch of its Ampere graphics cards because of how well its current crop of Turing GPUs, including the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti, are doing – especially when it comes to performance versus AMD’s graphics cards.

While Nvidia certainly has the performance edge at the moment, AMD has made it clear that it’s building an ‘Nvidia killer’ graphics card that will launch in mid-2020. By launching its new generation of Ampere GPUs in March, Nvidia could be landing a pre-emptive blow to AMD’s high-end plans.

Coming to Computex

Chris Caso also claims (according to HKEPC) that Nvidia will launch the RTX 3080 around Computex 2020.

Computex is a huge computing show in Taipei, Taiwan, and Nvidia is usually a big presence there, so it’s not too outlandish to think that Nvidia could hold an event during the show (or on a close date) to announce its new flagship card.

The rumor also suggests that the first Ampere card could be a GPU for datacenters, with the RTX 2080 being the first consumer Ampere card. The rumors hint that Nvidia will launch high-end GPUs, like the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 first, with more mid-range affordable cards, like the RTX 3060, coming later.

Other rumors around the RTX 3000 series suggest that these cards will offer substantially better ray tracing performance, as well as slightly higher clock speeds and lower TDPs compared to RTX 2000 cards.

We’ve also heard suggestions that the high-end RTX 3000 GPUs will be more affordable than the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti. These two existing GPUs are undoubtedly some of the best GPUs in the world, but they are also incredibly expensive.

If even some of these new rumors are true, it makes us very excited to see what Nvidia has in store for 2020.

Via Wccftech