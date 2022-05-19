New EVE Anywhere lets you play EVE Online from any browser

Audio player loading…

CCP Games, the developers behind the space sci-fi MMO EVE Online, teamed up with Intel to launch a new cloud-based platform for any desktop and laptop.

The browser-based platform called EVE Anywhere works with Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Apple Safari. Thanks to the cloud servers, players can virtually access the game regardless of PC hardware. According to CCP Games, players can also switch between a web browser or the EVE Online client’s launcher seamlessly.

More than 11,000 users streamed 86,000 EVE Online sessions through the platform during the platform’s beta phase since August 2021. To access the full version now, you can go here and sign up for an account, then launch the game.

EVE Anywhere is now available for EVE Online players in North America and some parts of Europe, expanding to more territories later this year.

Analysis: Is cloud-based gaming picking up speed?

CCP Games dipping EVE Online into the streaming pool isn’t the only recent foray into cloud-based gaming.

We have Nvidia’s GeForce Now service, which offers a tier-based subscription service. Depending on how much money you’re willing to shell out, you can have a gaming experience on par with the RTX 3080 (1440p/120 FPS).

There’s also Shadow which just relaunched this month, that offers a fully remote gaming PC experience rather than just a streaming service. As well as Google Stadia, which started off with a gaming focus and has since shifted to offering its tech to other companies.

And with the success of the EVE Anywhere beta and the projected success of the full platform, it seems that gaming is taking advantage of the rising prices of PC components to create a new market of gaming, one that simply requires a decent internet connection.