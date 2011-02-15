HTC Flyer: In pictures

The new HTC Flyer was unveiled today in Barcelona, and TechRadar got some lovely alone time with the new 7-inch tablet.

We say alone time - a stand bunny was instructed to hold it all times so we couldn't touch, but after a fair amount of instruction he ran us through a lot of the system.

Even at this early build it seems fast - the 3D widgets scroll past with aplomb, and we're pretty excited about that stylus, even though it only seemed relatively useful for doodling on dogs at this point.

Stay tuned for our hands on: HTC Flyer review - we're writing it as fast as our tired fingers can manage.

While you wait, why not check out the pictures? We're sure nobody reads our words anyway...