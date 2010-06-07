3D-ready Toshiba Satellite A665 laptop unveiled

Toshiba has announced the Toshiba Satellite A665 - a 3D ready, high-definition laptop which 'takes PC-based gaming and HD movie playback to the next level'.

With a UK release date of July 2010, Toshiba's Satellite A665 boasts Nvidia 3D technology and bundled active shutter glasses, plus some 3D content on the laptop to be shown off.

Screen and sound

The A665 also offers a 15.6-inch screen, Harman Kardon stereo speakers, Dolby Advanced Audio and feather-touch multimedia controls.

Specs-wise, the A665 comes with up to 4 GB DDR3 (1066 MHz) RAM, up to 500GB of storage, Nvidia GeForce GTS 350M graphics.

There is also Blur-ray Disc rewritable drive, 1.3 MP webcam and Windows 7 Home Premium 64 bit.