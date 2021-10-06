Microsoft Edge will now let you type with your voice

You might soon not need your hands to type in Microsoft Edge thanks to the latest update to the software

Alongside the usual bug fixes, the latest Microsoft Edge 96.0.1032.0 Dev channel release has added a number of new features to the browser, including Microsoft Editor built in, and support for voice typing.

This latter feature does pretty much as you'd expect, allowing users to use voice typing on web pages on Windows 11 in Edge. Powered by Microsoft's own Azure Speech services, the tool has been around on Windows 10 for some time, but this marks the first time it's been seen in Edge on Windows 11.

Voice typing Microsoft Edge

Users will need to be connected to the internet to use voice typing, as well as having a working microphone. The feature can be turned on by pressing the Windows logo key + H on a hardware keyboard, or by pressing the microphone key next to the spacebar on the touch keyboard.

Once activated, voice typing will start listening automatically, and once you have your cursor in a text box, you just need to wait for the "Listening..." alert before you start speaking.

Voice typing is available in a wide range of languages, including English, Chinese, French, Spanish, German, Hindi and much more.

Elsewhere, the update brings Microsoft Editor, the company's spelling, grammar and style checking assistant, to Edge. The tool will now display when users are writing, editing or collaborating on content using the browser, offering suggestions to improve or amend whatever they're working on.

The new build is available to download from the Dev channel now.

The update comes after Microsoft officially launched Windows 11 to the world, making its new software offering available to download. You can read the full TechRadar Windows 11 review here - and also find out everything you need to know on the new Office 2021 suite here.