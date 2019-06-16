Leaked renders of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro show up online

It's been a chaotic year for Huawei so far, but in the midst of uncertainty over the company's future, the first images of what could be Huawei's next flagship phone have made their way out onto the web.

These renders of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro come from Chinese site IT Home so we can't guarantee their legitimacy, but they look like they could be genuine images of the phone that's expected to launch later this year.

Like its predecessor the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the handset apparently features a rectangular panel to house the camera lenses – only this time there are four of them rather than three.

Around the front of the Mate 30 Pro we've got some very thin bezels and a hole-punch notch with a dual-lens front-facing camera in it. Black, red and blue are the colors shown off in these images.

The leaked renders (credit: IT Home)

Again, it's worth taking these images with a pinch of salt. The Mate 20 Pro arrived in October 2018 so we're probably looking at around the same time of year in 2019 for the follow-up.

Previous rumors about the handset have pointed to a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen, a 4,200mAh battery, and a Kirin 985 processor keeping everything running smoothly under the hood.

Newly leaked information suggests the screen is going to feature a 90Hz refresh rate, and the camera is tipped to be capable of 5x optical zoom.

We'll have to wait and see how Huawei's business woes affect the Mate 30 Pro roll out. The company is reportedly pulling back phone production at the moment and working on its own mobile OS to replace Android.

