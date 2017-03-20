JB Hi-Fi Now Video service to shut down next month

In an announcement sent out to its email subscribers, Australian retailer JB Hi-Fi has announced that it will following in the footsteps of its and services with the closure of its JB Hi-Fi Now Video service on April 13, 2017.
The service, which allowed users to redeem UltraViolet digital codes and watch downloaded content from within its dedicated JB Hi-Fi Now Video app, will continue to work as usual until the day it closes down.
JB Hi-Fi assures its customers that all codes redeemed on the JB Hi-Fi Now Video service will remain available and linked to their UltraViolet accounts, which can be viewed at the , or an alternative service like , though a new account will need to be created in the service to access them.
It’s worth noting that movies downloaded in the JB Hi-Fi Video Now app will stop working and cannot be transferred, therefore users will have to download them again on whichever service they decide to move to.
If you’re still unclear about how the JB Hi-Fi Now Video service closure will affect your digital movie collection, you can find more information in on the matter.