JB Hi-Fi Now Video service to shut down next month

In an announcement sent out to its email subscribers, Australian retailer JB Hi-Fi has announced that it will following in the footsteps of its ebook and streaming music services with the closure of its JB Hi-Fi Now Video service on April 13, 2017.

The service, which allowed users to redeem UltraViolet digital codes and watch downloaded content from within its dedicated JB Hi-Fi Now Video app, will continue to work as usual until the day it closes down.

JB Hi-Fi assures its customers that all codes redeemed on the JB Hi-Fi Now Video service will remain available and linked to their UltraViolet accounts, which can be viewed at the UltraViolet website , or an alternative service like Flixster Video , though a new account will need to be created in the service to access them.

It’s worth noting that movies downloaded in the JB Hi-Fi Video Now app will stop working and cannot be transferred, therefore users will have to download them again on whichever service they decide to move to.