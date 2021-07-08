Is Microsoft Cloud PC set for an imminent launch?

Microsoft will likely unveil its upcoming PC-as-a-Service offering at its annual Inspire partner conference according to new details regarding one of the sessions that will be held at the event.

As reported by ZDNet, one of the sessions scheduled for the event on July 15 is titled “What's Next in End-User Computing”. However, what makes this session on Microsoft's cloud solution for hybrid work interesting is the fact that the company's director of product management for cloud managed desktops Scott Manchester will be one of the speakers.

We've compiled a list of the best cloud computing services

These are the best virtual machine software solutions available

Also check out our roundup of the best virtual desktop services

As the software giant's Microsoft Cloud PC service will provide users with a managed Microsoft 365 experience, it's fitting that the other speaker at the session will be Wangui McKelvey who is the general manager of the Apps & Endpoints business within the Microsoft 365 portfolio.

Microsoft Cloud PC

Microsoft's new Cloud PC service first came to light last summer when ZDNet discovered a job description that contained details on the project.

For those unfamiliar, Microsoft Cloud PC will allow users to access a Windows desktop and Office 365 software remotely while their desktop or laptop can serve as a thin client. While the service shares some similarities to Windows Virtual Desktop, it differs due to the fact that customers will be charged a flat rate per user as opposed to paying based on the resources they consume.

Back in February, it was revealed that Microsoft will offer several different service plans for Cloud PC with different levels of performance and storage capacity available.

With Microsoft Inspire 2021 scheduled to begin with Satya Nadella's keynote speech on Wednesday, July 14, we'll soon know even more about how Cloud PC will work and the kind of functionality the service will offer.

We've also highlighted the best remote desktop software

Via ZDNet