iPhone 13 Pro release date, price, features, specs and news

Apple's latest iPhones are here, and the top models are the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which are what this article will focus on.

While the whole iPhone 13 range has a number of upgrades, including a speedy new A15 Bionic chipset, the Pro models see the biggest changes, with highlights including a 120Hz refresh rate for the first time on an iPhone, and up to 1TB of storage.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, including their release date, price, and all their specs and features.

iPhone 13 Pro: cut to the chase

What is it? Apple's latest Pro smartphones

Apple's latest Pro smartphones When is it out? Ships September 24, announced September 14

Ships September 24, announced September 14 How much will it cost? Starts at $999 / £949 / AU$1,699

iPhone 13 Pro (Image credit: Apple)

You can pre-order the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max from Friday, September 17. This follows their announcement on September 14, and they ship on Friday, September 24.

What day does the iPhone 13 Pro come out? Friday September 24 2021

iPhone 13 Pro price

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 / £949 / AU$1,699, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099 / £1,049 / AU$1,849.

Those prices are for 128GB models, and they match what we saw last year with the iPhone 12 series, except in the UK where they're £50 cheaper this year.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max price US UK Australia iPhone 13 Pro 128GB $999 £949 AU$1,699 iPhone 13 Pro 256GB $1,099 $1,049 AU$1,869 iPhone 13 Pro 512GB $1,299 £1,249 AU$2,219 iPhone 13 Pro 1TB $1,499 £1,449 AU$2,569 iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB $1,099 £1,049 AU$1,849 iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB $1,199 £1,149 AU$2,019 iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB $1,399 £1,349 AU$2,369 iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB $1,599 £1,549 AU$2,719

While the starting prices are the same or lower then, the price gets very high for 1TB models.

iPhone 13 Pro design and display

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come in a choice of Graphite, Gold, Silver or a Sierra Blue shade. That last color is new, and it's one of the boldest colors we've seen on a Pro iPhone.

The overall design and build is very similar to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, complete with tough Ceramic Shield protection on the screen and water resistance to a depth of 6 meters. But there are a few changes, with some new stainless steel bands around the edges of the handset.

The biggest visual change though is a redesigned notch, which is now 20% smaller. With dimensions of 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm for the iPhone 13 Pro and 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65mm for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, these phones are also ever so slightly thicker than their 7.4mm predecessors, but otherwise the same size.

They're slightly heavier too, at 203g for the Pro and 238g for the Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro color choices (Image credit: Apple)

As for the screen, the iPhone 13 Pro duo comes with a new Super Retina XDR display that has a 1,200-nit peak brightness, making it up to 25% brighter outdoors, and it features a 120Hz refresh rate.

This is the first time we've seen a super-fast refresh rate on an iPhone. It means images will appear smoother under your finger, such as when you're scrolling through your social media feeds or articles.

Apple's own technology adapts the frame rate depending on what you're looking at on your phone. This is similar to technology we've seen previously on the iPad series, and many Android phones already include this.

Like their predecessors, the iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch 1170 x 2532 screen, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch 1284 x 2778 one.

Both phones also support MagSafe, so if you have any accessories for that they'll still work here.

iPhone 13 Pro camera

On the iPhone 13 Pro duo you get three 12MP cameras with new sensors and lenses. There's a wide camera with an f/1.5 aperture and large 1.9 µm pixels, an ultra-wide snapper with an f/1.8 aperture and a 120-degree field of view, and a telephoto camera with an f/2.8 aperture.

That latter camera is a 77mm zoom camera capable of 3x optical zoom, 2x optical zoom out and 6x optical zoom range, with digital zoom up to 15x also available. There's also a 12MP camera on the front.

Apple claims the main camera on the iPhone 13 Pro is 2.2x better in low light situations than the iPhone 12 Pro's, while the camera on the iPhone 13 Pro Max is 1.5x better than the 12 Pro Max. The ultra-wide cameras are apparently 92% better in low light, and allow for macro photography for the first time on an iPhone.

The iPhone 13 Pro's camera module (Image credit: Apple)

Apple is also bringing ProRes video to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max "later this year". This video format, which is already used by many filmmakers and first arrived back in 2007, offers video shooters more efficient encoding to make editing in apps like Final Cut Pro faster and less processor-intensive.

It also lets you record 4K/30fps video in the ProRes format within the camera app, though oddly not if you opt for a 128GB model – in that case ProRes tops out at 1080p.

Beyond ProRes, there are some other new camera software features too, such as Cinematic mode, which lets you seamlessly shift the focus between subjects when shooting video, or after you're finished shooting.

Then there's Photographic Styles, which are adjustable filters that you can selectively apply to an image - so they'll only affect the parts of a shot that you want them to.

iPhone 13 Pro specs and performance

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max both use Apple's new A15 Bionic chipset. This is the same chipset as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have, but interestingly the Pro models come with an extra GPU core (five cores rather than four), so they should be even more powerful.

And this chipset sounds very powerful indeed, with Apple promising up to 50% faster graphics performance than any other smartphone chip, plus a neural engine that can perform up to 15.8 trillion operations every second.

For storage you'll have the option of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or – a new addition for iPhone – a 1TB model.

iPhone 13 Pro (Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 13 Pro battery life

Apple claims that the iPhone 13 Pro can last for up to 22 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max can keep going for up to 28 hours.

That's an upgrade on their predecessors, with the iPhone 13 Pro lasting 90 minutes longer than the iPhone 12 Pro, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will apparently last 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. In fact, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is said to have the longest battery life ever seen on an iPhone, according to Apple.

Apple's battery life estimates iPhone 13 name Video playback Video playback (streamed) Audio playback iPhone 13 Pro 22 hours 20 hours 75 hours iPhone 13 Pro Max 28 hours 25 hours 95 hours

We don't know the actual size of the batteries in these phones though, as Apple hasn't said. We probably won't find out until someone opens one up.

When it comes time to charge, you can juice up at 20W with a wired charger or 15W wirelessly, though no charger is included in the box.