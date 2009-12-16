Opera responds to EC browser decision

Opera says that consumers are the winners upon the completion of the European Commission's decision to present Internet Explorer users with a "Choice Screen".

Opera was instrumental in instigating the antitrust case after complaining over Microsoft's bundling of Internet Explorer with Windows.

"This is a victory for the future of the web. This decision is also a celebration of open Web standards, as these shared guidelines are the necessary ingredients for innovation on the web," said Jon von Tetzchner, CEO, Opera Software.

"Opera has long been at the forefront of web standards, which ensures that people have equal access to the Web anytime, anywhere and on any device. We see the outcome of the EU's investigation as a testament to our mission."

Interesting, Opera points out that the browser choice agreement will have a term of five years and includes a semi-annual review of its effectiveness.

"The days when companies could use poor standards support to tie down users are over," said Håkon Wium Lie, Chief Technology Officer, Opera Software. "The browser choice screen will give users access to better browsers with better support for Web standards."