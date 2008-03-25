Survey: Most kids surf 'net while watching TV

The internet has changed the way the world's youth watches TV. That's according to a new study from Grunwald Associates, which surveyed 1,277 kids and young adults between the ages of 9 and 17, as well as 1,039 parents and 250 school districts across the US.

Some 64 per cent of respondents said they go online while watching TV, with 73 per cent of that number saying they consider themselves to be actively multitasking when they're watching TV and using the internet at the same time.

Multitasking hits the TV

"Active multitasking and social networking present a tremendous opportunity to inform, engage and empower kids more deeply than ever before," Grunwald Associates' president Peter Grunwald said in a statement.

"At the same time, it's important for commercial efforts to be credible and respect kids' intelligence - and the content they produce. Kids are using social networking tools to create personal content and share their opinions with great speed, passion and influence."

The result of this study could have a major impact on the entertainment business. If marketers and television networks are listening in, they may have finally found a way to drive traffic to websites while still keeping viewers focused on shows. We'll see if they're smart enough to realise it.