Google has a spring clean, reveals new look

Google revealed its redesigned search pages this week, which it says is a response to "the increasing power of search".

The main changes focus on the left-hand side panel of the site, which is now said to be contextually relevant.

Essentially this means that it will change to cater for whatever you are searching for.

The panel also makes it easier to drill into the search. When you type your query in, you will automatically get all information about that subject but if you want just Images, Maps or News, then you just flick through the options on the left-hand side.

This stops you from having to flick between pages if, say, you choose the News tab at the top of Google.

Ch-ch-changes

Other changes include the streamlining of some options and slight tweaks to the site's colour and the look of the Google logo – which is currently sporting a nice graphic representing polling day in the UK.

"The new design refreshes and streamlines the look, feel and functionality of Google, making it easier to pinpoint what you're looking for," says Marissa Mayer, VP Search Products & User Experience, in a blog post.

"It's powerful, yet simple. Today's changes are the latest in our continuing efforts to evolve and improve Google."

If you want to learn more about Google's changes, watch the video below: