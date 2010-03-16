Facebook looks to disable 'stalker apps'

Facebook is culling some of the applications available on its site, believing them to be nothing but conduits for advertising.

The ingeniously monikered 'stalker apps' allow you to see who has been checking up on your profile – presumably to give you some sort of self-esteem boost, by proving that people actually care about your entire life and not just your witty status updates.

According to the BBC, a number of apps have disappeared from the social-networking site, including the idiotically titles 'Stalker Check' and the not-so-catchily named 'Who has visited my profile'.

Stalking status update

"Don't believe any applications that claim they can show you who's viewing your profile or photo. They can't," said a spokesperson for Facebook, who has obviously tried one of these applications and were unhappy that no one was interested in their status.

According to Facebook, rather than actually do what they say on the tin, the apps merely push you on to advertising.

These are completely unrelated to the site's gaming apps like Farmville which push you to violence. Well, the continued updates of how your mates are doing with their virtual farms do.

Via BBC