Microsoft rejigs Azure SQL plans, cuts down prices

By Cloud services  

Comes shortly after big outage

Something something light
Price of Azure SQL plans going down

One week after its cloud service was hit by a major global outage, Microsoft has announced that it is tweaking its Azure SQL DAAS (database-as-a-service) plans thanks to feedback it received from its customers.

Ironically, one of the major points of the announcement is a new enhanced service-level agreement, across all tiers, which promises 99.99% availability (otherwise known in the industry as four nines) which translates into a maximum annual downtime of just under 53 minutes.

Better value

The other finer details include a price reduction of up to 50% across the Premium and Standard range coupled with a new hourly billing which provides with more flexibility, allowing customers to shift between service tiers nd performance levels.

There's also a new performance level called S0 which provides with more features than the Basic package (like standard geo-replication and standby secondary) while offering a much bigger database size limit (250GB vs 2GB) and twice the database throughput units at just over three times the price.

See more Cloud services news