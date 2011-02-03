Bing UK announces in-search-engine casual games

MSN UK has announced that it will be offering 'casual games in search' available directly from the Bing UK search engine.

The likes of Bejeweled 3, Plants Vs Zombies and old fave

Solitaire

are on the list of 46 free "casual" games available on Bing.

Bing spokesperson, Tamsin Todd commented, "Since Bing's inception, games have been a popular search term with our users.

Excited

"Allowing our users to get to their favourite games in quickest possible time, playing the games right through the search results page, we're excited to make these great casual games available on Bing," she added.

The search engine is hoping to wrest more market share from market giant Google, and the arrival of in search engine games will be an interesting test.

So, if you fancy some lunchtime Zuma's Revenge or Mahjongg then you just need to point yourself over to Bing UK.