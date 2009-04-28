4Chan mischief-makers top Time 100 online poll

Time magazine's much-celebrated Time 100 list was put into the spotlight this week, after hackers from the 4Chan bulletin boards nabbed the first 21 spots on the web version of the list.

Moot, aka founder of 4Chan Christopher Poole, took the top-spot with the following 20 names after him helping to create the acrostic: 'Marblecake, also the game'.

We're not going to tell you exactly what this means, as that's what Google is for.

Moot point

Although Time.com admits that the online poll (which will not affect the outcome of the magazine's annual poll) may have been compromised, it is humble in its defeat, with Time.com's Managing Editor Josh Tyrangiel believing that Moot is as worthy a winner as Nintendo videogame designer Shigeru Miyamoto, who hit the coveted top-spot in 2007.

He did go on to say, however: "I would remind anyone who doubts the results that this is an internet poll. Doubting the results is kind of the point."

Poole received 16,794,368 votes, with the likes of Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin behind him and his 20 followers in the poll.

Via TechCrunch and Time