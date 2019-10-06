Inter vs Juventus live stream: how to watch today's Serie A football in Milan online from anywhere

The two teams leading the pack in Serie A go head-to-head this evening as

Juventus travel to the San Siro to face league leaders Inter. It's a potential title six-pointer that no football fan will want to miss - read on for our full Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream guide to find out how to watch the game from anywhere in the world.

As an added edge to proceedings, earlier this week Juventus launched a new appeal to have the 2005-06 Serie A title stripped from Inter Milan. Juve had finished top that year but were disqualified because of their role in the 'Calciopoli' match-fixing scandal).

Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream - where and when Today's game takes place at the iconic San Siro stadium in Milan. Kick-off is at 8.45pm local time - so that's a 7.45pm BST start for folk tuning in from the UK, and a 2.45pm ET, 11.45am PT kick-off for footy fans in the USA.

Inter suffered their first defeat of the season to a Luis Suarez inspired Barcelona at the Nou Camp in the Champions League on Wednesday. All eyes will be on Antonio Conte's side to see how much the defeat will have dented the confidence of a side that is yet to drop a point in Serie A after their first six matches.

They come up against a Juve team fresh from an assured win in Europe over Bayer Leverkusen, a game which saw Cristiano Ronaldo get himself back on the scoresheet.

Inter will be without the suspended Manchester United loanee Alexis Sanchez folllowing his red card against Sampdoria last week, but there are arguably bigger problems for their opponents. The Old Lady's defence is decimated with Mattia De Sciglio, Danilo and Giorgio Chiellini all carrying injuries.

It's set to be a fascinating game and one you can watch live (and, indeed, every televised Serie A match) no matter where you are in the world. To find out how, read on and we'll tell you the best ways to live stream Inter Milan vs Juventus.

How to live stream Serie A from outside your country

Keep on scrolling if your a citizen of the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand or Canada - we'll tell you your broadcasting option (spoiler alert, it's ESPN+ in the US).

But the minute you try to watch the game on those networks from outside your borders, you'll discover that you can't. The stream will be geo-blocked. The only legal way we know of getting around this is to use a VPN, which certainly beats watching some dodgy feed you've found online.

A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is software that effectively let's you change the location of the IP address on your laptop, phone, tablet or anything else really. We've tested loads of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN out there right now. Express VPN is our #1 top rated VPN thanks to its smooth connections, robust security and sheer amount of international servers. Plus, it can be used in conjunction with a range of devices including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, games consoles, etc. Check out Express VPN with a 30-day money back guarantee or sign up for a year for 49% off and an extra 3 months free. ExpressVPN is super simple to operate once installed - just fire it up, select your server location and your device will think it's somewhere completely different. And VPNs are also great for staying secure online and getting around restricted websites.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus soccer in the US

ESPN+ has taken up the mantle for broadcasting Serie A football in the US this season - including today's big match. The broadcasting giant's online subscription platform seems to add more and more sports to its roster all the time, hosting big-ticket tennis, soccer, MMA and boxing events. It costs $4.99 per month or $50 annually - so not huge sums, and less than streaming services like Netflix (and a lot less than cable). That lets you watch online, but also via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Click this link to head over to ESPN+ and sign up

And if you have ESPN+ but are trying to watch the match from overseas, then using a US VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

How to stream Inter vs Juventus live in the UK

Subscription service Premier Sportsnow has exclusive live broadcast rights for Serie A football in the UK. Coverage of the Inter Milan vs Juventus game gets underway tonight at 7.40pm just in time for kick-off. You can subscribe for £11.99 per month for SD and HD coverage if you're on Sky or Virgin Media, or £49 per year if you like the sound of its rugby union, rugby league and motorsport offerings, too. Premier Sports also has its own dedicated app which lets you watch all this action on the go. And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to live stream Inter Milan vs Juventus soccer in Canada

DAZN (pronounced "Da Zone") has the rights to show live Serie A matches in Canada. The network is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Inter vs Juventus in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Italian football in Australia, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport which has secured exclusive live coverage rights to the league for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus in New Zealand

Subscription service Sky Sport is the sole rights holders for live coverage of Serie A in New Zealand this season. If you're looking to stream the coverage live to your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

