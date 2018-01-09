Intel vows to stop Meltdown and Spectre by end of January

Intel wasted no time during its CES 2018 keynote in addressing the Meltdown and Spectre bugs potentially threatening all its processors.

The company's CEO Brian Krzanich used the opening moments of the keynote to promise that the company would patch 90% of affected processors made in the past five years by the end of this week. From there, the following 10% of vulnerable processors will see fixes by the end of the month.

Krzanich also stated that Intel has found no evidence to suggest that either exploit has yet been used to uncover user data.

Intel is yet to give details about how and when it will distribute these fixes, but for now check out our guide on how to protect yourself against the Meltdown and Spectre CPU security flaws.