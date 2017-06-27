Trending

Honor Band 3 wants to be a cheap Fitbit Charge

But is it too basic?

Are you thinking that you'd like to monitor your fitness but have held out on investing in an activity tracker because of cost? Well, Honor has made a wearable just for you.

The Honor Band 3 comes with a the basic spec list most would expect from a fitness band these days, but does so for £59.99 (around $75 / AU$100).

Those specs include a heart rate monitor, the ability to track steps and record your exercise... if you're someone who likes to only run or swim, that is.

There's no GPS on board - as you'd probably expect at this price - so it's just the accelerometer that's going to work out how far you've jogged or swum.

There's also sleep tracking on board, with users able to get a deeper look at how they're snoozing as well as tips on how to improve things from Harvard Medical School - although it remains to be seen how tailored these are.

Simple looks

In terms of how the Honor Band 3 looks, it's a basic rubber flexible band with a slim monochrome screen, offering basic information in a similar way to Fitbit with a button below the display for interaction.

The Band 3 will be available in orange, navy blue and black (as you probably could guess from the image above) and will work with any phone running Android 4.4 or iOS 8 or above... so pretty much any device out there these days.

You'll also be able to get notifications from your smartphone on the display or through a cheeky little vibration, and the battery life is tipped to last up to 30 days... although that seems rather optimistic.

We're still waiting on an Honor Band 3 release date, but if you're already counting down the days until you can buy one, well... you should probably just go for a run now to take your mind off it.

