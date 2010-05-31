WIN! A Gerald Scarfe Sky+HD 1TB designer box

To mark the World Cup being broadcast live and in high definition this year, Sky has joined forces with three famous faces to produce a limited edition collection of football themed Sky+HD 1TB boxes.

The exclusive designs are a must have for any football enthusiast looking to soak up every detail of World Cup drama! Fashion designer Wayne Hemingway, celebrated illustrator Gerald Scarfe and national acting treasure, Phil Daniels have each produced a print to adorn the Sky+HD 1TB box which reflects their love of football and what the World Cup means to them.

Six-months Sky subscription

Sky+HD provides access to the World Cup from BBC HD and ITV1 HD plus you'll be able to get all the latest World Cup news from Sky Sports News.

What's more the Sky+HD 1TB box has an increased storage capacity of 240 hours of HD recording and with matches scheduled at 12.30pm, 3pm and prime time 7.30pm fans can avoid missing any of the action by recording their favourite shows whilst watching the live games.

The limited edition boxes priced at £249 each and are available to purchase at www.sky.com/designerboxes.

Techradar have teamed up with Sky to give one lucky reader a chance to win one Gerald Scarfe Sky+HD 1TB designer box, installation and six months subscription to Sky World and Sky HD Pack.

This competition is now closed. The winner is John Deakin.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.

There is no cash alternative to the prize and unless agreed otherwise in writing the prize is non-refundable and non transferable.



