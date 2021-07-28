Halo Infinite multiplayer beta kicks off July 29 – here’s what you need to know

Halo Infinite’s first technical preview for its standalone multiplayer component is happening soon, and will allow participants signed up to the Halo Insider program a chance to test the game out against AI bots.

The tech preview will begin on July 29, running through the weekend until August 1, and will feature the team deathmatch-centric Slayer mode against teams of bots. Bots are a first for the Halo series, but developer 343 Industries warns that the bots “certainly aren’t pushovers.”

In addition to fighting bots across three Slayer maps, players will also have the chance to try out Halo Infinite’s Weapon Drills. That’s a more fancy way of saying you’ll be able to test a mode that lets you try weapons and learn how they work before entering a real firefight with them. It’s another first for Halo, and makes a ton of sense considering how weapon variety can be the key to success in multiplayer.

Sneak peeks at the Battle Pass system, UI and menus round out this rather expansive technical preview, and they’re all things 343 is looking for feedback on, too. The preview will feature a paired down version of Halo Infinite’s Battle Pass, as well as a "small fraction" of customization options for your Spartan.

Players will also be able to check out the revamped Halo Waypoint app on their phones and browsers. The new app gives players a hands-off way to check Battle Pass progression, customize their Spartan and view available in-game challenges.

Analysis: are technical previews good for Halo in the long run?

Not only do technical previews for Halo Infinite provide dedicated fans with a chance to try out slices of the game early, they can also be sources of crucial feedback if the community collectively brings up the same issues or points of concern. Not to mention that technical previews are a great way for the developers to touch base with fans, and show that they are an integral part of helping the game to flourish.

But you might be wondering what potential feedback could players garner from fighting bots. After all, wouldn’t it be better to play against human players in a multiplayer environment? Possibly, but as mentioned, bots are a first for the franchise in Halo Infinite, and judging from the blog post, 343 wants them to cater to all skill levels. A test phase for this fledgling feature is vital, then, and we imagine more technical previews will be available the closer we get to launch.

If you’re interested in trying out the technical preview for yourself, you’ll first need to sign up to be a Halo Insider and fill out a short questionnaire. You’ll then be notified if you’ve been granted access to the technical preview on your PC or Xbox Series X/S console.