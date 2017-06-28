Google Photos new smart sharing features are here

Google Photos is rolling out two new features that will make getting your favorite snaps out to the world a, well, snap.

The first of the features, Suggested Sharing, uses machine learning to look over your Google Photos library and identify images that your friends and family may enjoy based on faces, location, or other bits of context.

From there, users can review and edit suggestions and then send them to those people in an instant, including to users who don't use Google Photos themselves over email or text.

We’ve picked out the best image hosting websites

Suggested Sharing also picks out photos from multiple Google Photos accounts that might belong in a single album, like a camping trip or family gathering, and asks permission to collect them. The result is in one shared album rather than photos scattered all over that can be enjoyed by multiple people.

The second new feature rolling out is Shared Libraries for Google Photos, which allows individual users to link entire photo libraries together. Once shared, a user can send every photo they take — or just photos of specific people — to the Shared Library instantly.

Both Suggested Sharing and Shared Libraries are currently making its way to Android, iOS, and web users starting today. You can learn more about each feature (and how to ensure you don't share the wrong images with the wrong people) on Google's blog.