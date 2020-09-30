Google Nest Audio price, release date, and features

The Google Nest Audio smart speaker has been announced at the company's virtual 'Launch Night In' event, alongside the new Chromecast Ultra streaming dongle and the Pixel 5 smartphone.

It will cost $99 / £89 / AU$149, and it's available to preorder now from the Google Store, with the official release date falling on October 5.

According to Google, the Nest Audio has "50% more bass" and "50% more volume" than its predecessor, the Google Home. Inside the speaker, you'll find a 19mm tweeter that delivers the treble frequencies, while a 75mm mid-woofer is designed to create powerful bass notes.

If you buy more than one Nest Audio, you can pair them together for stereo sound – and there are even more configurations for multiple Nest Audio speakers, allowing for wireless multi-room audio.

The Google Nest Audio is made from "70% recycled material, and features a new ovaloid design, with a wraparound fabric grille that should look chic in any home.

It looks like it will come in a range of pastel colors; light blue, charcoal gray, light gray, green, and light pink.

Aside from playing music, the Google Nest Audio is still a smart speaker at its heart, coming with all the smarts of Google Assistant, allowing you to control your music hands-free, ask questions, set calendar events, hear the news, and more.

You'll also be able to control your other smart home devices with the Nest Audio, including turning on your smart lights and locking your front door – provided those devices are Google Assistant-compatible, of course.

The Google Nest Audio will be available to buy from October 5 "in 21 countries", though it's already available to preorder now from the Google Store.

In the UK, it won't be available to buy until October 15 – the reason for this slight delay is unknown right now.

Google Nest Audio price

The Google Nest Audio will cost $99 / £89 / AU$149, and it's available to preorder now.

That's ever so slightly more expensive than the original Google Home, which cost ($89 / £89 / AU$128) at launch.

If you want to take advantage of the Nest Audio's multi-room audio smarts or stereo sound feature, Google is offering discounts when you buy packages, including the Home Entertainment package (two Nest Audio speakers, a Nest Hub Max , and a Chromecast with Google TV) , the Audio Anywhere package (two Google Nest Mini speakers), and the Room-filling Audio package (two Nest Audio speakers).

Google Nest Audio design

The Google Nest Audio is a bit of a design departure from its predecessor, the Google Home (though not as dramatic a change as the new Amazon Echo), eschewing the air freshener-esque build in favor of a rounded ovaloid shape.

With a slim 175 x 124 x 78mm (H x W x D) frame and sleek lines, it should fit into most homes pretty seamlessly, and its 70% recycled plastic design will appeal to the eco-conscious among us.

It retains the wraparound fabric grille of its predecessors, and comes in a range of uplifting pastel colors, including light blue, charcoal gray, light gray, green, and light pink – however, right now it's only possible to preorder the speaker in Chalk or Charcoal.

Like its predecessors, the Google Nest Audio features a row of four hidden LED lights under the aforementioned fabric grille, which light up as you interact with it.

As expected, there are no wireless capabilities here, and you'll need to keep the Nest Audio plugged into a mains socket to use it.

On the back of the speaker, you'll find a physical switch that allows you turn off the microphone, for times when you don't want Google Assistant to be listening in – it's a nice touch, and offers more peace of mind than the same function in an app, for example.

Google Nest Audio sound quality

According to Google, the Nest Audio has "50% more bass" and "50% more volume" than its predecessor, the Google Home, so it should sound pretty powerful in comparison.

Inside the speaker, you'll find a 19mm tweeter that delivers the treble frequencies, while a 75mm mid-woofer is designed to create powerful bass notes. If you buy more than one Nest Audio, you can pair them together for stereo sound – and there are even more configurations for multiple Nest Audio speakers, allowing for wireless multi-room audio.

Google describes the sound of the Nest Audio as "full, clear, and natural", while the custom-designed tweeter "allows each musical detail to come through". The company also says that it designed the fabric grille "so that you can enjoy music without distortion".

In terms of audio quality, the new Google speaker has previously been rumored to sit somewhere in between the Google Home and Google Home Max, the brand’s largest and best-sounding wireless speaker.

While we're waiting to test the Nest Audio for ourselves before we make a judgement on the sound quality, the speaker has already been sold to the public (accidentally) by Walmart. This was picked up by a Redditor, who posted their first impressions:

“Audio quality blows the original Google Home out of the water by a very, very wide margin,” the Redditor reports. “Highs are super clear and crisp, lows are remarkably delicate and defined whereas heavy bass items seem to have definition rather than just heavy output. Seems competitive with my Sonos IKEA Speakers at lower volumes.”

We'll put the speaker to the test ourselves in the near future and we'll report back once we get some time in with it.

Google Nest Audio connectivity

As well as connecting to your home Wi-Fi network, the Google Nest Audio is packing support for Bluetooth 5, which means you can pair it with your smartphone for fuss-free wireless music playback.

It also comes with Chromecast built-in, which means you can use the speaker to control compatible TVs, playing shows and movies using your voice alone.

Setting up the Nest Audio is done through the Google Home app, which available to download for free for iOS and Android devices.

Google Nest Audio: what we want to see

When the original Google Home launched in 2016, we were really impressed – but a lot has changed in the world of smart speakers in the last four years, and Google itself has released superior models in that time.

So, we know that Google – and its biggest competitors, including Sonos, Amazon, and Apple – is capable of great things when it comes to building smart speakers. With that in mind, here are some of the things we want to see from the Google Home 2.

Better sound

While the original Google Home didn’t sound bad per se, it didn’t exactly blow us away with its audio prowess. Compared to the likes of the Sonos One – which is admittedly, more expensive – it lacks robustness in the low end and clarity in the mid and high frequencies.

If the Google Nest Home can take a few cues from its more musically-inclined sibling, the Google Home Max, the company could be onto a real winner, combining audio fidelity with a conveniently compact build and a (hopefully) budget-friendly price.

An AUX port

The audio drivers in the Google Home aren’t anything to shout about, and more sound-focused buyers should probably be angling for the Google Home Max, anyway. But it’s a shame such a vast range of artists are being funneled through inferior speakers.

Google Assistant has managed to cobble together the biggest music library of any smart assistant, thanks to Google Play Music as well as the Google-owned Youtube Music – if you sign up for the service, at least. The current model can already connect to external amps and speakers over Bluetooth, but getting a physical AUX port would do a lot to win over listeners concerned about losing audio quality over the air.

More microphones

The ability of a smart speaker to detect your voice accurately is crucial to its success, and Google didn’t exactly push out the boat with the original Home speaker.

According to a teardown by iFixit, the Google Home has just two microphones compared to the Amazon Echo’s seven-microphone array, which is designed to pick up your voice from every angle.

The Echo’s substantial microphone array was cited as a reason for its ability to pick up your voice in noisy environments – and if Google wants to beat its biggest competitors, it’ll need to make sure its microphone array is watertight.

Portability

Right now, no Google Home or Google Nest speakers are portable, but we’d love to see a model that can double up as a Bluetooth speaker like the Sonos Move – especially if it retains the compact design of the original Google Home.

If the Google Home 2 is portable, it would be great to see an IPX4 waterproof rating too; after all, you’d want to be able to take it into your garden on a sunny day.

Competitive pricing

Isn’t this what we always want? The Google Home retailed at £129 / $129 / AU$199 at launch, so we imagine the new model would seem a good deal by bringing in upgraded features for the same price. However, getting an enhanced model that matched more closely to the Amazon Echo’s £89 / $99 / AU$119, would do a lot to lower the price barrier for new adopters.