Uncharted 4: A Thief's End trailer steals a glimpse of Nathan Drake's future

Naughty Dog has just released a story trailer for Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and damn, it looks good.

We've seen snippets of it previously, a few screengrabs here and there at press events, but this is the first time we're seeing how the story of Nathan Drake might unfold.

We're excited by the environments - which look varied and, true to Naughty Dog form - rather lush and detailed. Plus the inclusion of the expected amount of life-threatening scenarios and explosions guarantee our interest.