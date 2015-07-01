Thomas Was Alone action figures make your amiibo addiction look normal

Thomas Was Alone is probably the most emotional game about shapes we've ever played - the oddball indie to Tetris's mainstream, err, blockbuster.

And now you can literally own a piece of it by paying £20 (about $31/AU$40) for a pack of four blocks from the game.

Blue block, yellow block, orange block, pink block - all the favs. Actually, we should point out that they do have names: Thomas, Claire, Chris and John. Claire even floats like she does in the game.

Each one comes signed by Mike Bithell, the game's designer, and Kerry Dyer, who brought the blocks to life. If you simply cannot go another day without owning these coloured shapes, here's your link.