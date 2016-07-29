Oculus Rift support for Minecraft is just around the block

Want to play Minecraft in virtual reality on your Oculus Rift? Well, we've got some good news for you – Microsoft has announced that Windows 10 users will soon be able to do so.

In a blog post celebrating the fact that Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition Beta is now a year old, Microsoft thanked players for their support, and said that a free update was on the way for the game to make it playable with the Oculus Rift. It'll be available in the next few weeks, apparently, so we've not got long to wait.

Redmond also released a new rollercoaster map which is a twisty-turny, up and down experience as you'd expect, and something which will show off the game's new VR chops with suitable aplomb.

Deadline day

Naturally, Microsoft didn't fail to take the opportunity to remind folks that if they want a slice of Minecraft virtual reality on their PC, and they haven't upgraded to Windows 10 yet, the deadline is about to expire (the free offer ends today).

This isn't the first virtual reality outing for Minecraft, mind you, as it was made available for the Gear VR a few months back.

Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition has seen some 15 updates in the past year, and Microsoft said that it has fixed over 6,000 bugs in that time.

Developer Mojang also said that apart from the VR update, some fresh add-ons are planned for the Windows 10 Edition, and these will let players "dramatically" change the rules of the game, by all accounts. So there's plenty to look forward to.

Via: CNET