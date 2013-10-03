Microsoft parties like it's 1995 by reviving Hover for IE11

Trending

By World of tech  

Nostalgia - there's no quicker way to our hearts, and doesn't Microsoft just know it.

In a move to show off Internet Explorer 11 and WebGL (the second of which you'll need to play), Microsoft has re-released its classic capture-the-flag-with-bumper-cars game Hover, but now with an added multiplayer mode.

The game originally shipped with the Windows 95 CD-ROM. If you're wondering what a CD-ROM is, it looks a little something like this. You're welcome.

