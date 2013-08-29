Ladies and gents, Rockstar has released the official Grand Theft Auto V trailer

Rockstar released the official trailer for Grand Theft Auto V, though there's already been a ton of trailers beforehand featuring the main characters, MMO gameplay and much more.

What makes this one different? Not much honestly, but we're not complaining because there's no such thing as too much GTA 5.

Music has played a huge role in spoiling the game, but there's a different clamor from fan comments over on YouTube about wanting to know the song title in the trailer - and we're wondering what it is too, since it goes so well with all the explosions, helicopters and overall crazy.

Grand Theft Auto V comes out Sept. 17 for for the PS3 and Xbox 360 and probably on the next-gen PS4 and Xbox One a bit later.

Check out the trailer below and tell us what you think!

More blips!

Rockstar hasn't been shy doling out GTA V info, and we aren't either with our blips.