Best Xbox One apps: 10 Xbox One apps you need to download

Sure, technically you can use your Xbox One without connecting it to the internet, but if you did you'd be missing out on tons of great apps. Want to watch the latest movies and TV shows? The Xbox One has an app for that. Want more free games or a way to make your existing ones even better? There's an Xbox One app for that, too.

However, with over 75 apps to choose from (many of which require additional subscription fees), picking the right ones can be daunting. This is why we've created the TechRadar guide to the best Xbox One apps in the world right now. We'll keep this best-of list constantly updated with the newest apps you should download, and if we've left off your favorite, let us know in the comments section.

Without further ado, let's dive right in.