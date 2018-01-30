Future Sony phones could have curved or foldable OLED screens

While many companies are now using OLED screens in their phones, Sony has so far stuck with LCD, but there’s now evidence that it’s not just going to switch to OLED, but that it will also start offering curved or foldable phones.

Apparently LG Display, which already supplies OLED panels for Sony TVs, will also start supplying screens for its smartphones – and not just flat ones, as an industry official familiar with LG Display’s plans has said “we know that Sony is working with flexible OLEDs” according to Business Korea.

An industry representative also told the site that: "Sony is expected to implant its success factors in the TV business in its smartphone business and develop products such as foldable phones."

Give it time

We wouldn’t expect a foldable phone from Sony any time soon, or even this year, given that Samsung, which has seemingly been working on such a phone for years, may not even launch its Galaxy X folding phone before 2019.

But OLED panels could start showing up on Sony phones soon, perhaps even as soon as the Sony Xperia XZ Premium 2, which might land at MWC 2018 in late February.

That in itself could be a significant upgrade, as OLED screens tend to offer better contrast and more vibrant colors. It could be one of a number of big changes coming to Sony’s smartphone range, as the company is also said to be redesigning its phones.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 might also have an OLED screen

Via Phone Arena