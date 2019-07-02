Cyberpunk 2077 has three origin stories for significantly different playthroughs

CD Project Red, the developers of Cyberpunk 2077, like to make big games. You could easily sink hundreds of hours into The Witcher 3 – and it's next sci-fi tinged adventure may well prove to be even bigger.

The ambitious neon-noir RPG will let players choose from three origin stories when creating their character V, leading to differing starting zones and relationships for the characters, and potentially making each different playthrough significantly different.

"The player in Cyberpunk 2077 can create a custom character that has one of three origin stories, that we call Lifepaths," CyberPunk 2077's lead quest designer Paweł Sasko told VG24/7.

"You can be Nomad, Corpo or Street Kid. Each of that Lifepaths [sic] has a different starting location and story background that are strongly connected with the origin story."

Choices, choices

V will be able to leave the big Bladerunner-like 'Night City' zone in the game, to enter the wastes of the badlands, and it seems here where the 'Nomad' Lifepath will kick off. Corpo and Street Kids sound a bit more inner-city, so expect them to be different zones of Night City to kick off within.

The Cyberpunk 2020 tabletop role playing game, from which Cyberpunk 2077 takes its inspiration, allowed players to make their own backstories too. But this was determined by dice rolls. Here, players will have more agency.

So, once a backstory has been selected, a player will be able to choose, for instance, a 'childhood hero', and a key life moment that defines them, such as the first time they killed, or if they were a runaway as a kid.

It's a game that's sounding more ambitious by the day. Expect to see Cyberpunk 2077 in shops on April 16, 2020. It'll be hitting PS4, Xbox One and PC – and we wouldn't be surprised to see it on the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett, too.