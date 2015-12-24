LattePanda is a tiny board with the full power of a Windows 10 PC

The LattePanda might sound like some kind of eco-friendly coffee, but in actual fact it's a nifty piece of technology, being a Raspberry Pi-style tiny computer which comes with Windows 10 installed for not much more than £50.

This is another Kickstarter project, and one that is certainly flying with the LattePanda managing to rack up well over double its goal, with total funding now standing at £220,000 (around $330,000, AU$450,000).

This compact board boasts an Intel Cherry Trail quad-core processor running at 1.8GHz (with a 500MHz integrated GPU) backed with either 2GB or 4GB of DDR3L RAM, and 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage.

In terms of connectivity, you get an HDMI connector, and a USB 3.0 port along with a USB 2.0 one, and an Ethernet connector – plus on the wireless front there's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 on offer.

Full Windows 10

As mentioned, you get a full version of Windows 10 installed as well, meaning that the LattePanda can be used as a full PC – and an extremely portable one at that (it measures around 2.8 x 3.5-inches). Of course, it's hardly a powerhouse, but it should certainly be golden for basic computing tasks.

The manufacturer has also included an Arduino compatible processor, and this device is compatible with a wide range of sensors and hardware, so it can be used in a diverse array of projects such as, for example, the brain of a robot or controller for a security system.

Currently, you can order a standard LattePanda on Kickstarter (with 2GB of RAM, 32GB storage and Windows 10 on board) for a pledge of £53 plus £13 shipping to the UK for a total outlay of £66 (around $100, AU$135). The hardware should ship come March 2016, barring any delays.