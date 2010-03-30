Words with Friends HD submitted to Apple

Words with Friends has been a phenomenally successful iPhone app, allowing you to play a game of Scrabble with your mates online via your phone.

Now developer Newtoy Inc. has submitted an HD version of Words with Friends to Apple, so it will hopefully be available for the iPad launch later in April.

Newtoy Inc. told Pocket Gamer that Words with Friends HD will be a new app for the iPad and, "all of your account information from your iPhone will transfer to your iPad," so Apple fans you can play on whatever device you so desire.

Free version delayed

The iPhone version comes in both free ad-supported and paid-for flavours. Though we will have to wait a while for the free version on iPad.

"We have more work to do on the free version," the developer said, "It will be submitted as soon as possible."

For more check the developer's Facebook page.



Words with Friends HD will be priced at $4.99 (£2.99) and should hopefully launch alongside the iPad in America on April 3rd.

Via Pocket Gamer