Trending

What VAT rise means for your Apple gadgets

By Laptops  

iPad, iPhone and Macs all priced up like it's 2011

Apple products and the VAT rise
Apple products and the VAT rise

MacFormat has reacted to the news that VAT is set to rise in the UK to 20 per cent in January with a look at what that will do to prices of Apple products.

The latest budget has revealed that VAT will rise by 2.5 per cent on 4 January, which will have a knock-on effect on the prices of your favourite kit.

The MacFormat VAT price chart includes not only the entire range of Mac computers but also the forthcoming Apple iPhone 4 and the Apple iPad.

iPhone 4 and a bit more

So, if you hold off buying the latest handset until 2011, then you could be between £11 and £13 worse off dependant on which version you plump for.

For those who are saving up for a 2011 iPad, you will be paying an extra £9 for the WiFi-only 16GB version up to £15 more for the 3G 64GB tablet.

You can check out all these prices and lots more at http://bit.ly/newVAT.

See more Laptops news