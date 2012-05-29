Apple's WWDC 2012 keynote confirmed for June 11

What have Cook and co got up their sleeves this time?

All's been quiet on the WWDC 2012 front since Apple announced the week it would take place, but now we know exactly when that all-important keynote will take place.

It's in the diary for June 11 according to the official event app released by Apple today.

And at what o'clock should you down tools and train your eyes on TechRadar for all the latest Apple-flavoured news? The keynote kicks off at 10am Pacific time (6pm UK time).

Appletiser

We're expecting Apple to make several announcements at the sold-out developers' show, including the first unveiling of iOS 6.0 as well as some OS X Mountain Lion updates.

There's also a chance that Apple will bust out some new MacBooks at the keynote, although WWDC is a developer conference so it's likely to be more software-focused.

