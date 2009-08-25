OCZ unveils DDR3 RAM for Intel P55 platform

OCZ has unveiled low voltage DDR3 RAM designed specifically for the upcoming Intel P55 Chipset for the Core i7, i5 and i3 processors.

The low-cost OCZ modules have been designed for 'cost-conscious enthusiasts and gamers' for the new Lynnfield platform.

The OCZ RAM has been configured for dual channel mode and is available in 4GB kits.

Mmmm, hand screened chips

"OCZ is excited to introduce a complete range of new DDR3 dual channel memory kits that are engineered specifically for Intel's cutting edge P55 platform," commented Alex Mei, CMO for the OCZ Technology Group.

"These gaming kits make use of high quality hand screened chips to deliver exceptional performance and stability at surprisingly low voltages when paired with the latest Intel processors and chipset."

OCZ will release the low-voltage dual channel DDR3 kits under the Platinum and Gold series.

The RAM offered will be:

OCZ DDR3 PC3-15000 Platinum Low Voltage (2x2GB) 9-9-9-27 @ 1.65V

OCZ DDR3 PC3-15000 Gold Low Voltage (2x2GB) 10-10-10-27 @ 1.65V

OCZ DDR3 PC3-12800 Platinum Low Voltage (2x2GB) 7-7-7-24 @ 1.65V

OCZ DDR3 PC3-12800 Gold Low Voltage (2x2GB) 8-8-8-24 @ 1.65V

OCZ DDR3 PC3-10666 Platinum Low Voltage (2x2GB) 7-7-7-20 @ 1.65V

OCZ DDR3 PC3-10666 Gold Low Voltage (2x2GB) 9-9-9-20@ 1.65V