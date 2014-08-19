Canon's new Pixma devices aim to simplify photography printing

Canon U.S.A. has launched three cloud-connected printers designed to simplify scanning, editing and printing photographs.

The printers - Pixma MG7520, MG6620, and MG5620 - connects the Pixma Printing Solutions app with Canon's Easy-PhotoPrint application to enable users to print documents directly from websites and applications. For example: users can tap on a Facebook photo, scan it into the Pixma printer, edit the photo and print it without connecting any cords.

The printers also feature Canon's Cloud Link and PictBridge applications, which can be used to share scanned documents via email and to connect Canon digital cameras directly to the printers without the need for a computer, respectively.

Specs and cost

The MG7520 is the top of the line of the new Pixma units. It features a dual front tray, direct disc printing and six individual ink tanks capable of producing 9600x2400 dpi, 6 color resolution photos. The printer features a 3.5-inch LCD touchscreen and can be purchased in the following colors: burnt orange, black, and white with a mirror finish. The printer costs $199.99 (about £120, AU$222).

The MG6620 is available for $149.99 (about £90, AU$160) and the MG5620 is available for $99.99 (about £60, AU$107). The devices will have different SKU names in the UK: PIXMA MG2950, MG5650, MG6650, MG7550, iP110 and two scanners, the LiDE 120 and LiDE 220.