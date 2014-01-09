Dell's super-affordable 4K monitor to go on sale in January

Picking up a 4K PC monitor at a price point that won't leave your wallet sobbing in the corner of the room is now a reality, following a statement of intent from Dell.

Last month the company announced that it had a 28-inch 4K UHD monitor in the works, which it teased would come in at a sub-$1000 price point. As picked up by Forbes, Dell has now revealed at

CES 2014

that the panel will retail at an even juicer $699 (around £425, or AUS$788).

The P2815Q totes a 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution, colour depth of 1.073 billion colours, brightness of 300 cd/m2 and power consumption of 75w.

It also comes with a number of ports in tow - including DIsplayPort (v 1.21), Mini-DisplayPort, HDMI 1.4 (MHL 2.0), DisplayPort out (MST) and four USB 3.0 ports. Additionally, a pivot allows it to swing round 90 degrees into portrait mode.

What's the catch?

Unfortunately, though it's to be expected at this point, Dell's latest model has an anti-glare TN panel, which means that you won't be privy to the same wide viewing angles as an IPS display.

Gamers considering stumping up the cash for the P2815Q should particularly think twice. Though its 5ms response time is low enough, you'll be limited by its screen refresh rate of 30Hz when gaming using its native resolution and would have to lower it to 1920 x 1080 to play games at a smoother 60Hz.

If that doesn't bother you, you'll be able to board the 4K train when it's released globally on January 23.