Adelaide to lead Australia's driverless car revolution

Better late than never, Australia's first self-driving car tests will commence in November, according to the Australian Road Research Board (ARRB).

The tests will avoid Melbourne's narrow, cafe-lined laneways and Sydney's maddening gridlock by putting the self-driving vehicles through their paces on Adelaide's comparatively quiet streets.

Announcing the program alongside the South Australian government, the ARRB revealed the tests will take place over Thursday, November 5, and Friday, November 6.

With a little help from SA's friends

The operation will get off the ground with XC90 vehicles provided by Volvo, automated driving tech supplied by Bosch, and connectivity coming courtesy of Telstra.

The cars will drive around Adelaide Airport, the Southern Expressway, and Tonsley Innovation Park.

Sadly, the ARRB and the South Australian government couldn't say when the trials might result in autonomous vehicles patrolling Adelaide's roads on a more permanent basis.