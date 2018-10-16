Adobe Camera Raw updated to support a host of new cameras

If you've just treated yourself to a new camera – maybe it's the new Nikon Z7, or Fujifilm's X-T3 – you may have been left a little frustrated that your raw files couldn't be read by Photoshop or Lightroom.

The good news is that Adobe has announced that Adobe Camera Raw has been updated to support a host of new cameras, and the update is free for Creative Cloud subscribers.

Supported cameras now include:

HDR panoramas

Adobe Camera Raw also gets a new HDR Panorama Merge option (both in Lightroom Classic CC and in Photoshop), so it's now possible to combine bracketed, overlapping shots into a single high dynamic range panoramic image.

Tethered shooting has also been refined for Lightroom Classic CC, delivering improved speed and transfer times with compatible Canon cameras. Adobe is looking to do the same with Nikon cameras, but this will be in a future release.