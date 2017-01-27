Pokemon Duel tips and tricks

With Super Mario Run not even available for Android yet - and the Nintendo Switch less than two months away - we were hardly expecting Nintendo to drop another mobile title on us so soon.

But then along comes a new game - a Pokémon game, no less - and one that’s been made by The Pokémon Company itself.

And while it’s got a lot to live up to thanks to the incredible success of Pokémon Go, Pokémon Duel is completely different experience. So if you’re just jumping in, we’ve got ten tips to get you collecting and battling like a seasoned pro.