Lost Ark servers: which regions are supported and how to choose

Lost Ark servers have been a topic of big discussion around the community. The game has just been released and surprised many with just how instantly popular it has proven to be. After just two days of its official release, the new action MMORPG drew in over 1.3 million players on Steam, surpassing games like DOTA 2 for peak concurrent users on the platform.

Although Lost Ark is already a well-established game in some Asian countries, the success of its western release comes from its fast-paced combat. It's quite unique compared to other MMOs on the market, on top of being free to play. The bump from Amazon promoting it on Twitch doesn't hurt either.

All this popularity has brought larger server issues though. It has led to players facing long queues, missing characters, and specific servers being locked to stop new characters from being added. However, after a lot of fast hotfixes, the game is moving in a better direction. While some servers are busier than others, there are a lot of options for you to choose from.

Here is everything you need to know to help you jump into a new adventure in this new MMO.

Lost Ark servers and what regions is supports

(Image credit: Smilegate)

In its western release, Lost Ark covers a total of five regions: West North America, East North America, Central Europe, and South America. Its important to note Central Europe servers are currently busy with huge queues. Thankfully, a new region in Europe is going to be created according to an announcement made in a post on Lost Ark’s official site .

It reads: “We’re blown away by the number of players that have joined us in Lost Ark since our launch on Friday. Arkesia is filled to the brim with eager players, so we’re working as quickly as possible to set up an entirely new region of servers in Europe. Due to the game’s architecture, this is the only way to accommodate more players in Europe so it’s a joint effort between Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG.”

What to know before choosing from Lost Ark servers?

(Image credit: Smilegate)

Lost Ark has a ton of servers for you to choose from. Once you find the region that best suits your ping needs, there are some small details you might want to check before creating your character.

It’s important to note, characters can't be transferred from one server to another in Lost Ark. Also, consider where your friends are playing since there is no option for partying with players on different servers even if they are in the same region.

It may benefit to try and find out the predominant language of the server you are considering joining. For example, in South America, there is a server where Portuguese speakers can be found more easily than in others.

Here are all servers in Lost Ark so far:

West North America

Mari

Akkan

Rohendel

Valtan

Bergstrom

Enviska

Shandi

East North America

Azena

Avesta

Ladon

Sasha

Zosma

Una

Galatur

Kharmine

Adrinne

Vykas

Regulus

Karta

Elzowin

Aldebaran

Danube

Central Europe

Neria

Calvasus

Ast

Sceptrum

Inanna

Antares

Mokoko

Kadan

Thirain

Wei

Procyon

Thaemine

Brelshaza

Trixion

Zinnervale

Slen

Beatrice

Sirius

Nineveh

South America

Kazeros

Arcturus

Vern

Agaton

Yorn

Kurzan

Gienah

Feiton

Prideholme

When looking for a server to create your character, pay attention to how populated it is. In the selection screen, servers might present four different statuses: good, busy, full, or maintenance. These are related to the current situation of that specific server, which means it will change status during the day, depending on if it is a more crowded period or not. You can check the status of a server at the Lost Ark’s official website .

Servers that are usually “Good” will present a lower population compared to servers that are “Busy”. Which scenario is better depends on you what you are looking to do. Fewer people means less chance of facing queues, but it also means fewer people doing certain content, like killing world bosses or PVP.

On the other hand, a server might present a message right beside its status saying whether it is open for new characters or not. The character creation’s status might take longer to change, depending on the server.

Does Lost Ark have PVP servers?

(Image credit: Smilegate)

It's important to know that Lost Ark does not have PVP servers. Unlike other MMOs in which servers have PVP inherently enabled on them, Lost Ark doesn't work like that.

In this game, PVP happens in an arena where players can face matches against each other in three different modes: Team Deathmatch, Deathmatch, and Team Elimination. It can only be accessed by completing the main story quest at around level 26.

There might be servers where there's a concentration of a population and guilds focused on PVP or PVE content though. Take a look to see what suits you better.

Even though there is not an exact method to find this information, you can find posts on Reddit or the official forums of people asking which server would match what they are looking for in Lost Ark in terms of content.